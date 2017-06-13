North Korea releases detained US student 'in coma'

Two Ohio senators are denouncing North Korea after a resident of their state was said to be in a coma after being released from a prison in the country.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced the release of Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student.

Mr Warmbier was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labour for alleged anti-state acts. Mr Warmbier's family said in a statement that he is in a coma and on his way home.

Republican Senator Rob Portman says North Korea should be "universally condemned for its abhorrent behaviour". Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown of Cleveland said the country's "despicable actions ... must be condemned."

In this Feb. 29, 2016 file photo, American student Otto Warmbier speaks to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea.

PA