North Korea nuclear weapons top of US Secretary of State's agenda in Beijing

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Beijing for his first face-to-face talks with Chinese leaders expected to focus on North Korea's nuclear programme and trade.

Mr Tillerson's visit followed his remarks in South Korea on Friday in which he warned that pre-emptive military action against North Korea might be necessary if the threat from their weapons programme reaches a level "that we believe requires action".

China, the North's biggest source of diplomatic support and economic assistance, has yet to respond.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, gestures while shaking hands with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson before a bilateral meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Saturday, March 18, 2017

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who Mr Tillerson was due to meet on Saturday afternoon, warned last week that the North and Washington and Seoul were like "two accelerating trains" headed at each other, with neither side willing to give way.