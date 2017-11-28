North Korea missile launch believed to be latest in a series of tests

Update 7.10pm: According to the BBC it is believed the reported launch is the latest in a series of tests.

According the BBC it is not clear how far the missile went or whether it flew over Japan as other missiles did earlier this year.

'#NorthKorea launched unidentified ballistic missile eastward from vicinity of Pyongsong, South Pyongan Province, at dawn today' - Joint Chiefs of Staff https://t.co/6ZWQg2a04P pic.twitter.com/QsYtRt0AQ1 — RT (@RT_com) November 28, 2017

The Pentagon are said to be still assessing the "probable" launch which took place at approximately 03:30 local time (18:30 GMT).

Earlier: Reports that North Korea has fired new ballistic missile 'eastward'

South Korean media, quoting military officials, have said that North Korea has fired a ballistic missile.

According to Reuters the news has been confirmed by a US government source.

MORE: U.S. government source confirms North Korea conducted a missile launch pic.twitter.com/iyBbuOFuN8 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) November 28, 2017

The BBC report that South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the missile flew eastward from Pyongsong in South Pyongan province.

North Korea has test fired several other missiles this year, including its first intercontinental ballistic missiles, increasing tensions over its nuclear programme.

The BBC go on to report that South Korean and US authorities are working together to analyse the latest missile’s trajectory according to South Korean military chiefs.

More as we get it ...