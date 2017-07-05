North Korea has fired intercontinental ballistic missile, US confirms

North Korea's latest missile test was with an intercontinental ballistic missile, US secretary of state Rex Tillerson has confirmed.

He said the launch on Tuesday morning was a new escalation of the threat posed to the United States and the world by North Korea.

Mr Tillerson said the US will bring North Korea's action before the United Nations Security Council.

His statement provided the first confirmation of the US conclusion that the missile was an ICBM.

The US military's initial assessment was that North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile.