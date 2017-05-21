North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile'

North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectile was fired on Sunday from an area around Pukchang. It provided no other details.

The launch comes a week after the North successfully tested a new midrange missile that experts say may one day be capable of reaching Alaska or Hawaii.

Supreme leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un

- AP