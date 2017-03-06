North Korea expels Malaysian ambassador

North Korea has ordered Malaysia's ambassador out of the country in response to Malaysia's expulsion of North Korea's envoy following the death of Kim Jong Nam in Kuala Lumpur airport.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said the Malaysian ambassador has been labelled persona non grata and ordered to leave within 48 hours.

North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol, center, arrives at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Monday, March 6, 2017.

On Saturday, Malaysia ordered North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol to depart within 48 hours after he criticised Malaysia's handling of the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Mr Kang told reporters as he prepared to leave that Malaysia was taking "extreme measures" that would do "great harm" to bilateral relations.

Malaysia had already announced on February 20 that it was recalling its ambassador to North Korea "for consultations".