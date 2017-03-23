No rape since woman did not scream, says Italian court

Officials in Italy have been asked to look into a case in which a court acquitted a man of raping a woman because she did not scream.

The Italian news agency ANSA said Thursday that justice minister Andrea Orlando has asked ministry inspectors to begin looking into the case.

ANSA said a court in Turin had ruled last month that the woman saying "Enough!" to her colleague, who allegedly raped her, constituted too weak a reaction to prove that she was sexually attacked.

The ruling specified she did not scream or ask for help.

Forza Italia opposition MP Annagrazia Calabria decried the ruling, saying: "Certainly, you cannot punish the personal reaction of a woman terrified by what is happening to her."

The ruling has also triggered an outcry by women's groups.

