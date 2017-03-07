No fatalities after avalanche strikes French ski resort

There were no fatalities after an avalanche struck the Tignes ski resort in the Alps, French authorities have confirmed, and a search and rescue operation is now over.

The avalanche struck at 9.50am local time (8.50am GMT) on the La Carline ski slope, prompting the resort to shut down.

French media earlier reported that several skiers had been caught in the sudden snowfall.

Four snowboarders died last month in Tignes in another avalanche near the resort.