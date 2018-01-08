No deaths or injuries intended in Dortmund bus bombing, suspect tells court

The suspect in last year's bombing of the Borussia Dortmund football team's bus has admitted that he carried out the attack but said he did not intend to kill or injure anyone.

The 28-year-old, identified only as Sergej W in line with German privacy rules, is charged with 28 counts of attempted murder, two counts of bodily harm and setting off an explosion. His trial opened last month.

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra and a police officer were injured when three explosions hit the bus as it left a hotel in the city for a Champions League game on April 11.

The defendant gave evidence on Monday that he had sought to fake an attack and had designed the explosives in such a way "that no harm to people could be expected", news agency dpa reported.

"I deeply regret my behaviour," he said.

Prosecutors allege that Sergej W took out a loan to place a bet that Borussia Dortmund's shares would drop in value, then bombed the bus and tried to disguise the attack as Islamic terrorism.

Dortmund is the only German club whose shares are listed on the stock exchange.

The suspect was arrested 10 days after the attack.

