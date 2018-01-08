No change in senior roles as Theresa May reshuffles cabinet team

Update 3.45pm: Theresa May has kept the biggest beasts in her Cabinet in post in a reshuffle forced by the resignation of Damian Green after he admitted lying over pornography on his office computer.

Former justice secretary David Lidington was appointed to Mr Green's old position of Minister for the Cabinet Office, but did not inherit the title of First Secretary of State which marked Mrs May's long-time friend and ally as her effective deputy.

It is understood that Mrs May does not intend to appoint a first secretary of state in what is expected to be her biggest reshuffle since taking office in 2016.

Downing Street confirmed Chancellor Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Brexit Secretary David Davis are all keeping their current jobs.

But Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire has resigned from the Cabinet on grounds of ill-health, just weeks ahead of major surgery for a lesion on his right lung.

Mr Lidington was also named Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, replacing Sir Patrick McLoughlin, who was sacked as Conservative chairman following criticism of his role in the party's poor performance in last year's snap election.

Brandon Lewis has been named the new party chairman, amid farcical scenes which saw the Tories' official Twitter account incorrectly announce that the job had gone to Chris Grayling.

Speculation remained rife at Westminster that several big names were on their way out of the Cabinet, with Education Secretary Justine Greening, Business Secretary Greg Clark and the Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom all reported to be vulnerable as the Prime Minister seeks to assert her authority.

Mrs May indicated the door would be open for a return to Government after Mr Brokenshire, a close ally since their days in the Home Office, has overcome his health difficulties, telling him in a letter that she was looking forward to "working alongside you again when you are back to full health".

Former immigration minister Mr Lewis, who also takes the title of minister without portfolio, said he was "honoured" to be appointed party chairman less than eight years after arriving in the House of Commons as MP for Great Yarmouth in 2010.

His promotion appeared to mark a concerted effort to revitalise Conservative campaign headquarters, with the appointment of a number of younger MPs from diverse ethnic backgrounds to senior roles in the party, including former soldier James Cleverly as deputy chair.

Junior minister Chris Skidmore was appointed vice chairman for policy, Maria Caulfield as vice chair for women, and 2017 intake MPs Kemi Badenoch and Ben Bradley as vice chairs for candidates and youth respectively.

But the shake-up was overshadowed by a blunder at HQ which saw the official @conservatives Twitter feed congratulate Transport Secretary Mr Grayling on becoming chairman.

The tweet was deleted within moments of being sent, but not before it had been shared by a number of Tory MPs and reported on TV.

A Tory source said CCHQ political director Iain Carter sent the message to a majority of the party's MPs via WhatsApp, before deleting it and saying it was sent in error.

And there was controversy over Ms Caulfield's new position, after she led opposition to a parliamentary bid to end the criminalisation of women who terminate their own pregnancies.

Labour's equalities spokeswoman Dawn Butler branded the appointment "appalling", while the British Pregnancy Advisory Service described it as "profoundly disappointing".

Meanwhile, Sajid Javid has had his responsibility for housing added to his existing Cabinet title in a sign of the issue's increasing political importance.

He is now Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Sir Patrick McLoughlin said he felt it was the right time to leave the Cabinet "as we discussed some months ago".

The outgoing Tory chairman has faced criticism over the way the general election campaign was run, but Mrs May said he had responded to the challenge with "vigour" and praised his "wisdom, hard work and dedication".

