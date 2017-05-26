Ninth man held in Manchester terror probe

A ninth man is being questioned by police after being arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences in connection with the Manchester bombing.

The 44-year-old was detained in the Rusholme area on Friday evening, bringing the total number arrested to 11, Greater Manchester Police said.

Of those, two people have since been released without charge.

Twenty-two victims including children were killed when Salman Abedi, 22, launched a suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

It was the worst terrorist atrocity to hit Britain since the July 7 attacks in London in 2005 and sparked a huge counter-terror probe.

On Friday evening officers were still carrying out searches at 12 locations, with activity expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Since Tuesday, a total of 11 people have been arrested, with nine men aged between 18 and 44 remaining in custody. Two of those held, a 16-year-old boy and a woman aged 34, have been released without charge.

PA