Nineteen drowned after boat capsizes in Indian river

Nineteen people have drowned after a boat crowded with construction workers capsized in the Yamuna River in northern India and a search is under way for missing passengers, police said.

Senior police officer Ram Kumar said more than 60 people were on the boat when it capsized near Baghpat town in Uttar Pradesh state early on Thursday.

At least 10 people swam to safety while about 31 passengers are missing. Nineteen bodies had been pulled out of the river, Mr Kumar said.

Authorities were investigating, though they believe overcrowding was a likely cause.

The boat had a capacity for only 35 passengers, said district magistrate Bhawani Singh.

Villagers protest with dead bodies of victims of a boat capsize as they block traffic on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway at Katha village near Baghpat town in Uttar Pradesh state, India.

