Nine people shot dead after drunken dinner party row

Back to World Home

A man shot and killed nine people after an argument broke out during a festive dinner, Russian investigators said.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement that a suspect has been arrested following the attack in Redkino, about 70 miles northwest of Moscow.

The statement said that survivors told police that the suspect, who was drunk, had quarrelled with others at the dinner, left the house, returned with a hunting rifle and opened fire.

Four women and five men died in the shooting.

AP
KEYWORDS: russia, dinner party, shooting

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World