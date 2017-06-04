Nine people shot dead after drunken dinner party row

A man shot and killed nine people after an argument broke out during a festive dinner, Russian investigators said.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement that a suspect has been arrested following the attack in Redkino, about 70 miles northwest of Moscow.

The statement said that survivors told police that the suspect, who was drunk, had quarrelled with others at the dinner, left the house, returned with a hunting rifle and opened fire.

Four women and five men died in the shooting.

AP