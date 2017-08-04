Nine missing as Russian mine floods

A flood in a Russian diamond mine has left nine people missing, the mine’s owner said.

Water surged into the Mir mine in Siberia while 142 people were down in the pit, state-controlled company Alrosa said in a statement.

In this handout photo taken on Friday Aug. 4, 2017 released by ALROSA diamond mining company shows a group of rescuers at the the Mir diamond mine, one of Alrosa's largest diamond deposits in Mirny, in Yakutsk region in Siberia, Russia. Russian officials say some people are missing inside a flooded the Mir diamond mine in Siberia. (ALROSA diamond mining company via AP)

Russian authorities said that 133 people had been evacuated.

Rescue workers were still searching for the nine missing, according to Alrosa.

The cause of the flooding is under investigation.

The Mir mine is one of Alrosa’s largest diamond deposits.

Stocks in Alrosa, which has the world’s largest rough diamond reserves, were down during trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon.

Local media reported last week that mine workers recorded dangerously high levels of underground water and that the company had installed extra pumps to extract it.

LATEST UPDATE: 16 miners missing after flooding at Alrosa diamond mine in Russia https://t.co/S5AyyWq6Yo pic.twitter.com/4NtKBN6fe3 — RT (@RT_com) August 4, 2017

More as we get it ...