Nine injured in altercation at Turkish embassy in Washington

Nine people were hurt and two arrests were made during an altercation at the Turkish ambassador's residence in the US capital Washington DC, authorities say.

Doug Buchanan, a DC Fire and EMS spokesman, says two of those hurt were seriously injured and were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

He said by phone that emergency personnel were called to the residence about 4:30pm on Tuesday.

Footage of Turkish security raiding against Kurdish-Americans in front of the @TurkishEmbassy in DC. So disturbing. pic.twitter.com/5WYtDzDs5O — Samira Ghaderi (@Samira_Ghaderi) May 17, 2017

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Dustin Sternbeck says the altercation broke out between two groups but he did not elaborate on the circumstances.

He said two people were arrested, including one who was charged with assaulting a police officer.

The altercation came the same day that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

The State Department declined to comment.

Kurdish, Armenian & Ezidi protestors attacked by Erdogan security forces in front Turkish embassy #bejiYPG pic.twitter.com/twQEK4I9e4 — Baltimore BLOC (@BmoreBloc) May 16, 2017

AP