Nine hospitalised after taking drug mistaken for cocaine in Perth

Nine people have been hospitalised in Australia, after taking drugs they mistook for cocaine.

The white powder substance was in fact hyoscine, which is commonly found in travel sickness medication.

Authorities were called to a house in Perth on Tuesday night and found several people in an unconscious or semi-conscious state.

Australian broadcaster ABC says French and German citizens are among those hospitalised.

Dr David McCutcheon says the victims were in a state of agitated delirium.

He said: "They were hallucinating, their hearts were racing and several of them had to be put in a medically induced coma for their own protection."

File image.

- Digital Desk