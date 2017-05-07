Nigerian president to meet 82 schoolgirls freed this weekend

The president of Nigeria is to meet with 82 Chibok schoolgirls freed this weekend after being kidnapped three years ago by Boko Haram.

Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement he will receive the released schoolgirls in capital Abuja.

Mr Buhari said the schoolgirls were freed in exchange for detained suspected extremists in the largest negotiated release of the nearly 300 girls whose mass abduction in 2014 highlighted the threat of Nigeria's home-grown extremist fighters linked to the Islamic State group.

Before Saturday's release, 195 of the girls had been captive, with 113 now remaining unaccounted for.

As news of the latest release broke, long-suffering family members said they are eagerly awaiting a list of names and their hopes and expectations are high.

The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.

Some relatives did not live long enough to see their daughters released.

Many of the captive girls, most of them Christians, were forced to marry their captors and give birth to children in remote forest hideouts without knowing if they would see their parents again.

It is feared that other girls were strapped with explosives and sent on missions as suicide bombers.

A Nigerian military official with direct knowledge of the rescue operation said the freed girls were found near the town of Banki in Borno state near Cameroon.

On Friday, the US and Britain issued warnings the extremist group was actively planning to kidnap foreigners in an area of Borno state "along the Kumshe-Banki axis".

The 276 schoolgirls kidnapped from Chibok in 2014 are among thousands of people abducted by Boko Haram over the years.

"This is very, very exciting news for us that we have over 80 of our girls coming back again," Bukky Shonibare with the #BringBackOurGirls campaign told Sky TV.

"Their life in captivity has been one that depicts suffering, it depicts the fact that they have been starved, abused, and as we have seen before some of those girls have come back with children, and some of them have also come back with news of how they have been sexually abused."

- AP