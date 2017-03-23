Nigel Farage blames Westminster attack on support for multiculturalism

Nigel Farage has pointed the finger of blame for the Westminster attack at political support for multiculturalism, claiming it has created a "fifth column" of terror supporters within Western societies.

The former Ukip leader challenged the assertions of British Prime Minister Theresa May and London Mayor Sadiq Khan that Britain stands united in the face of attack, insisting that the people in fact want "answers" about what they are going to do.

Mr Farage said that the attack bolstered US president Donald Trump's case for tougher vetting of migrants from some Muslim nations, claiming that countries which open their door to immigration from the Middle East are "inviting in terrorism".

Speaking on US TV network Fox News, the Ukip MEP said: "The idea that this whole country is united, which is what we are hearing from our leaders, I'm not sure is true.

"I think the British people want some answers from our leaders as to what they are now going to do."

And he added: "I do actually think that the moment has come for us to actually point the blame. What these politicians have done in the space of just 15 years may well affect the way we live in this country over the next 100 years."

Discussing the causes of Wednesday's attack with presenter Sean Hannity, Mr Farage - himself a commentator on the channel - said: "We've made some terrible mistakes in this country, and it really started with the election of Tony Blair back in 1997, who said he wanted to build a multicultural Britain.

"His government even said they sent out search parties to find immigrants from all over the world to come into Britain. Do you know what? I don't think we vetted a single one of them.

"The problem with multiculturalism is that it leads to divided communities. It's quite different to multi-racialism. That's fine, that can work very happily and extremely well. But we've finished up with very divided communities.

"I'm sorry to say that we have now a fifth column living inside these European countries. Surely an American audience seeing this horrendous thing happening in Westminster should start to say to itself that when Donald Trump tries to put in place vetting measures, he is doing it to protect your country.

"Frankly, all those people out protesting in Fifth Avenue in New York and elsewhere need to have a good, long hard think about what they are doing.

"…If you open your door to uncontrolled immigration from Middle Eastern countries, you are inviting in terrorism."

Ukip leader says we must move forward

Speaking near Parliament, Ukip leader Paul Nuttall said the country must ensure there was no "knee-jerk" reaction after the "evil" attack and called on people to "come together and ensure that we move on forward".

He told the Press Association that he was "horrified" by the "act of insanity", but said that Muslim communities had to "do more to root out this cancer of radicalisation".

Mr Nuttall said that "we have to do something about people who will be returning from Syria", who he said should not be allowed back into the UK.

However, he added: "Let's be frank about this, only a tiny fragment of the Muslim community in this country are radicalised - probably 1% - so the majority should not be blamed for the actions of one lunatic.

"But what will become clear I'm sure is that this is a lone wolf attack, but lone wolf attacks aren't always just committed by one person on their own. There'll be other people who would have known about this... and I just wonder whether more could have been done to stop them."

Mail Online columnist Katie Hopkins echoed Mr Farage's sentiments when she also appeared on Fox News.

She rejected the idea that Britain was standing united, calling it a "nation of ghettos" and polarising opinion on Twitter.

She said: "People are cowed, people are afraid, and people are not united. Great Britain is more disunited - it is absolutely divided, more than any time in its past, and we are in fact a nation of ghettos.

"I think liberals here actually think multiculturalism means we all die together, and that's not a view I support."

She went on: "I really believe that all we are is a nation of ghettos. I can go to the west of London and I'll find the Afghanis; I'll go to the east of London I'll find the Eritreans. They don't speak to the Somalis who don't speak to the Syrians.

"All that conflict, all that war, all that tension - that didn't get left behind, they just brought it here. They are enclaves of individuals here in the city.

"And if we imagine we're united, that we stand strong - that's a lie. All of these hashtags, you know, lights, visuals, candles, making hearts one year on from Brussels - that means nothing. Put that stuff away. Don't turn the lights off on the Eiffel tower, that isn't the solution."

She said Britain's acceptance of multiculturalism as the "right answer" had resulted in "tiptoeing around the cultures that choose to join us and not enough time defending the culture they've chosen to join".