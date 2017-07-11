Newspaper editor charged with wife's murder

A British journalist has been charged with murdering his wife in Dubai, the emirate's government has announced.

Francis Matthew, editor-at-large of Gulf News, was arrested after the death of Jane Matthew, 62, last week.

Preliminary investigations revealed she died from a blow to the head with a solid object, the Government of Dubai's media office said in one of a series of tweets.

Another said police received a call from Matthew on Tuesday saying his wife had been assaulted by thieves, who broke into their home in Jumeirah.

According to the tweets, translated into English from Arabic, he has allegedly confessed to police that he killed his wife with a hammer following a fight, but claimed he did not mean to kill her.

Abdul Hamid Ahmad, editor-in-chief of Gulf News, said in a statement: "We are shocked and saddened at this tragedy.

"Francis was editor of the paper from 1995-2005. He is a well-respected journalist, known for his keen insight into the Middle East. He was holding the position of editor at large at the time of the incident.

"Both Francis and Jane have played a very active role in the British expatriate community over the past 30 years.

"We pray to the Almighty that her soul rests in peace and that the family is given the strength and patience to overcome this very difficult situation.

"Gulf News's thoughts and prayers are with the family. We request that the family be given the privacy they need to cope with their grief."

A Foreign Office spokesman confirmed a British national died in Dubai on July 4 and said support is being provided to the family.

"We are also providing support to a British national detained in Dubai," the spokesman added.