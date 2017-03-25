Newborn baby and toddler sister found stabbed to death

A newborn baby and its two-year-old sister have been found stabbed to death in North Carolina, police said.

The bodies of four-day-old Genesis Freeman and toddler Serenity Freeman were found today near an intersection close to the city of Raeford, Hoke County sheriff Hubert Peterkin said.

On the scene of a horrible crime in Hoke Co. 4-day-old girl & 2-year-old sister stabbed to death; father charged. Live reports on #wral pic.twitter.com/2jcN8jp04b — Bryan Mims (@bryanmimsWRAL) March 25, 2017

Before they were found, their 30-year-old father, Tillman Freeman, was arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse and child endangerment.

Authorities said Freeman refused to cooperate with the investigation into the children's whereabouts.

They have not said who they think killed the children, who were reported missing following a domestic dispute.

Awful. Genesis Freeman was just 4 days old and her sister Serenity was only 2 y/o. @bryanmimsWRAL will have updates starting at 6 on @WRAL. pic.twitter.com/ooAbup7ii8 — Gina Benitez (@WRALGina) March 25, 2017

Freeman's wife was in a local hospital when the children disappeared.