New York surgeons remove six-pound tumour from Gambia girl’s mouth

A 12-year-old girl from the West African nation of Gambia is expected to leave the United States next week after surgeons successfully removed a six-pound tumour from her mouth.

Surgeons in New York said the benign tumour in Janet Sylva’s mouth was about the size of a cantaloupe and was one of the largest tumours they had ever seen.

They say breathing had become difficult, and they feared she could have died within a year if nothing was done.

Dr David Hoffman learned of Janet’s plight after doctors in Senegal reached out to international health groups.

The Global Medical Relief Fund arranged for transportation, housing and travel for Janet and her mother.

A large medical team volunteered for the January operation at Cohen Children’s Medical Centre in New Hyde Park on Long Island.

AP