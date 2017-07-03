New Jersey governor Chris Christie caught out bathing on beach he closed to public

New Jersey governor Chris Christie has been photographed sunning himself on a beach he had closed to the public.

Online critics mocked Mr Christie who was shown in the photograph sitting in a beach chair wearing sandals, shorts and a t-shirt.

Mr Christie defended his visit to the shore, saying he had previously announced his plans to vacation at the state-owned governor's beach house and that the media had simply "caught a politician keeping his word".

The deeply unpopular Republican was photographed on Sunday by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park.

"I didn't get any sun today," Mr Christie told reporters at a news conference later in the day. Then, when told of the photos, his spokesman told NJ.com that the governor was telling the truth because he was wearing a baseball cap.



Mr Christie, who is heading into his final six months in office with his approval rating at 15%, was lambasted for what many saw as a let-them-eat-cake gesture by the state's chief executive.

"Taxpayers can't use the parks and other public sites they pay for, but he and his family can hang out at a beach that no one else can use?" asked Mary Jackson, a Freehold resident walking through a mostly empty downtown near the Capitol in Trenton. "Doesn't he realise how that looks, how people will see it as a slap in the face?"

Not since Mr Christie was photographed at then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's side last year has the public jumped on him with such ridicule.

Online, users made fun of Mr Christie's weight. Others likened the beach closing to the 2013 scheme by Christie allies to close lanes and cause huge traffic jams at the George Washington Bridge. Some said Mr Christie was trying to outdo Mr Trump in low approval ratings.

Mr Christie's lieutenant governor, who is running in November to succeed him, said the beach time was "beyond words".

"If I were governor, I sure wouldn't be sitting on the beach if taxpayers didn't have access to state beaches," said Republican Kim Guadagano.

Mr Christie ordered a shutdown of non-essential state services over the holiday weekend - including parks, beaches and motor vehicle offices - after he and the Democratic-controlled legislature were unable to agree on a budget to start the new fiscal year.

The sticking point is Mr Christie's demand that Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield be overhauled so that the state can tap into the non-profit insurer's surplus to finance drug treatment.

Mr Christie has blamed a top Democratic politician for the shutdown, with the state plastering "closed" signs at parks with assembly speaker Vincent Prieto's picture and office phone number.



"That's the way it goes," Mr Christie said about his family's use of the beach home. "Run for governor, and you can have the residence."

Later, after he was photographed on the beach, he sarcastically called it a "great bit of journalism".

"They actually caught a politician being where he said he was going to be with the people he said he was going to be with, his wife and children and their friends," Mr Christie said in an interview with the New York Fox TV station. "I am sure they will get a Pulitzer for this one."

Mr Christie's ratings were thrown into a nosedive by the bridge scandal, his own run for president and his support for Mr Trump. In the past year, he was passed over for vice president, demoted as Trump transition chairman, and denied a top-level administration post of his liking.

But Mr Christie regularly says that the only time popularity counts is when you're running for something - and he's not. "I don't care," he said recently when asked about the fall in his ratings.

Mr Christie has been mentioned as a possible late addition to the Trump administration. But that, too, may have been thrown into question.

"It is hard to imagine a worse optic for public relations on a hot July day. Pollsters may find out how low approval ratings can go in New Jersey," said Fairleigh Dickinson University political science professor Peter Woolley.



"Because the story and the photos have gone national, it makes it harder for Mr Christie to rehabilitate his career outside of the state."

Among those affected by the shutdown were Cub Scouts forced to leave a state campsite and people trying to obtain or renew motor vehicle documents. Liberty State Park was closed, forcing the suspension of ticket sales and ferry service to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. But the two sites remained open.

Prisons, state police, state hospitals and New Jersey's bus and commuter railroad remain open. The vast majority of beaches are open as well, since most are controlled not by the state but by towns up and down New Jersey's 130 miles of coastline.

Mr Christie began retweeting posts by some of those towns promoting their beaches on Monday.

"Come and enjoy them," the governor tweeted, "but use sunscreen and hydrate."

NJ beaches are open in 119 of our our 130 miles of coastline. Come and enjoy them--but use sunscreen and hydrate! pic.twitter.com/7LeCYcjZqm — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) July 3, 2017

