New inkless paper printed with UV light can be reused over 80 times

Scientists have developed a new coating for paper that allows it to be printed on using UV light without the need for ink.

To reuse the paper, it’s heated to 120C (248F) for 10 minutes to make anything printed on it disappear.

Otherwise, it naturally fades within five days of use.

The discovery could be great news for the environment.

Producing vast amounts of paper eats up rainforest resources, it makes up half of landfill, and even recycling the stuff in huge quantities isn’t ideal.

At the moment the print is only temporary and is limited to just blue, so won’t immediately solve all the world’s paper problems.

But it could be used to print newspapers, and save publishers significant costs.

Recycling paper still uses a lot of energy (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Yadong Yin, a professor from the University of California who worked on the project told Phys.org: “The light-printable paper is indeed cost-competitive with conventional paper”.

“Most importantly, the light-printable paper can be reused over 80 times, which significantly reduces the overall cost”.

The scientists, from Shandong University in China and the University of California, Riverside, coated normal paper with an incredibly thin chemical layer.

Newspapers could benefit from the new technology (Ian Nicholson/PA)

The nanolayer was a mix of two chemicals – one that releases electrons when exposed to UV light, and a cheap blue pigment that turns colourless when it’s flooded with electrons.

To create blue text on a colourless background, they shone UV light everywhere outside the text.

Their research was published in the journal Nano Letters.