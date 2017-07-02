New block of flats in London badly damaged after 80 firefighters bring blaze under control

A new block of flats in east London has been "badly damaged" after a fire tore through the building, the fire service said.

The blaze raged at the development on Bow Wharf, Wennington Road, for around three hours, requiring some 80 firefighters to bring it under control.

London Fire Brigade said 12 fire engines were sent to the scene shortly after 11am until the fire was put out at 2pm.

The third floor and roof of the four-storey building were said to have suffered the brunt of the damage, having been fully alight.

There were no injuries.