New arrest in London Bridge attack probe as police carry out raid

Another arrest has been made in the London Bridge attack investigation.

A man was held on suspicion of being involved in the preparation of terrorist acts following a raid at an address in east London on Friday, Scotland Yard said.

The 27-year-old was taken into custody at a Berkshire police station while detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command searched the residential property in Ilford.

It brings to six the number of men being held in connection with the attack that killed eight.