Netanyahu vows to build new West Bank settlements 'as soon as possible'

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to build a new West Bank settlement "as soon as possible" following the demolition of an illegally-built settler outpost.

Mr Netanyahu made the pledge as Israeli forces were completing the evacuation of the Amona outpost on Thursday.

His government, dominated by settler allies, tried to block the evacuation but was overruled by the country's Supreme Court, which determined that Amona was built two decades ago on private Palestinian land.

Mr Netanyahu described the uprooting of Amona as difficult and assured those attending a ceremony in the West Bank settlement of Ariel that "we will establish a new settlement on state land".

He says: "We will act so that it happens as soon as possible."

He did not say when or where the settlement would be established.

- AP