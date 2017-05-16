National Security Advisor says Donald Trump 'wasn't aware of where classified information came from'

Donald Trump's National Security Advisor says the US President shared information in a way that was "wholly appropriate" with Russia's Foreign Minister.

HR McMaster was responding to reports that the president revealed highly classified information about a planned Islamic State operation.

He is facing criticism, because the intelligence apparently came from a partner nation that did not authorise it being given to other countries.

The US president has tweeted to say he has the "absolute right" to talk about the matters.

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

This evening, HR McMaster said the president does not know the sources of the intelligence he was given.

He said: "He shares information in a way that is wholly appropriate and I should just make the statement here that the President wasn't even aware of where this information came from.

"He wasn't briefed on the source or method of the information either."