Nasa’s Juno spacecraft has delivered a fresh batch of spectacular Jupiter photos

Nasa has just released a trove of new Jupiter images and they look stunning.

The photographs were captured by the Juno spacecraft, which made its eighth flyby last week.

The initial raw photos are a little grainy, but the US space agency let amateur astronomers process the images.

And the results are incredible.

The patterns on this image show cyclones clustered near the north pole of the Red Planet (Shawn Handran/SwRI/MSSS/Nasa)

A close-up of the raging cyclones, some of which are believed to stretch some 870 miles (Gerald Eichstadt/Sean Doran/SwRI/MSSS/Nasa)

Besides polar cyclones, Juno also spotted white ice caps on Jupiter – frozen bits of ammonia and water (Gerald Eichstadt/Sean Doran/SwRI/MSSS/Nasa)

The storms bring materials – such as phosphorus, sulfur and hydrocarbons – from the planet’s core to the tops of the clouds, causing the white, brown, and red streaks to appear in the photos (Gerald Eichstadt/Sean Doran/SwRI/MSSS/Nasa)

The white spots are believed to be cool storms, brown are warm, and red are hot storms (Mehdi Bozzo-Rey/SwRI/MSSS/Nasa)

A top-angle image of Jupiter’s north pole (Gerald Eichstadt/SwRI/MSSS/Nasa)

The orbiter was launched on August 2011 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. It finally reached Jupiter’s orbit in July 2016.

Its mission is to help scientists learn about Jupiter’s origins, atmosphere, and other mysteries.

Juno’s next flyby will take place on December 16.