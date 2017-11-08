Nasa’s Juno spacecraft has delivered a fresh batch of spectacular Jupiter photos
08/11/2017 - 10:11:22Back to World Home
Nasa has just released a trove of new Jupiter images and they look stunning.
The photographs were captured by the Juno spacecraft, which made its eighth flyby last week.
The initial raw photos are a little grainy, but the US space agency let amateur astronomers process the images.
New #JunoCam raw images from my latest #Jupiter flyby are available now. Download, process + share https://t.co/ijHwy72xXp #citizenscience pic.twitter.com/9hxZ3sf2GC— NASA's Juno Mission (@NASAJuno) November 6, 2017
And the results are incredible.
The orbiter was launched on August 2011 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. It finally reached Jupiter’s orbit in July 2016.
Its mission is to help scientists learn about Jupiter’s origins, atmosphere, and other mysteries.
Juno’s next flyby will take place on December 16.
Join the conversation - comment here