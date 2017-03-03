Nasa shares a free software catalogue offering the tools of the trade to space enthusiasts

Nasa has released a catalogue of software offering the public free access to the tools used by top aerospace professionals, businesses and academia.

The 2017-2018 catalogue contains the software Nasa itself uses every day to explore space and broaden its understanding of the universe.

Across Nasa, the centres in data processing, business systems, operations, propulsion and aeronautics have all contributed to the portfolio, which is available in both hard copy and online.

Nasa published the first edition of its software catalogue back in 2014, and it was the first comprehensive list compiled by a US federal government agency available publicly. Since then, it has shared thousands more programs.

(Nasa)

“Software has been a critical component of each of Nasa’s mission successes and scientific discoveries. In fact, more than 30% of all reported Nasa innovations are software,” Dan Lockney, Nasa’s Technology Transfer program executive, said.

“We’re pleased to transfer these tools to other sectors and excited at the prospect of seeing them implemented in new and creative ways.”