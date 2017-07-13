Nasa releases close-up photos of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot and they are incredible

Nasa’s spacecraft Juno soared close to the crimson cloud tops of Jupiter’s most extraordinary feature – the Great Red Spot – to capture some incredible photos.

The US space agency’s probe passed 5,600 miles (9,000 km) above the massive storm system to take some of the best photos yet.

Juno's photos of Jupiter's Great Red Spot.
(Nasa)

The Great Red Spot is wider than the Earth and the storm within it may have been raging for more than 350 years.

The close fly-by was completed during Juno’s sixth scientific orbit of the solar system’s biggest planet.

The 10,000 mile (16,000 km) wide Great Red Spot has been observed since 1830 but is thought to have existed for hundreds of years longer. In more recent times, it has appeared to be shrinking.

Juno swooped close to Jupiter and passed directly above the Great Red Spot on July 10.

The spacecraft was launched on August 5 2011 from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

On July 5 at 3.30am UK time, Juno logged exactly one year in Jupiter orbit, having travelled a total of 71 million miles (114.5 million km) around the gas giant.
