Nasa photographer captures stunning image of the ISS crossing the sun

A photographer for Nasa has taken a rare and beautiful image of the International Space Station (ISS) crossing in front of the sun.

Joel Kowsky took the photos at Newbury Park in California just before the transit began. (Talk about being at the right place at the right time!)

He then created a composite image from 10 frames that show the ISS in silhouette transiting the sun at roughly five miles per second.

(Joel Kowsky/Nasa)

Nasa astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Peggy Whitson, Russian cosmonauts Andrey Borisenko, Sergey Ryzhikov and Oleg Novitskiy and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet are currently onboard the ISS.

And in case you wanted to see the spacecraft in motion, here’s a handy GIF of the transit.

