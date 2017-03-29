Nasa just made it easier for you to download its incredible space photos

Good news for space buffs! Nasa has officially launched a new searchable database to make it easier for you to get your daily fix of space photos, beautiful cosmic renderings and out-of-this-world images.

The agency has opened its doors to users, allowing them to search and download more than 140,000 images, videos and audio files.

Nasa Image and Video Library houses more than 60 collections from across the agency’s many missions including aeronautics, astrophysics, Earth science and human spaceflight.

This image was taken by one of the Expedition 29 crew members from the International Space Station in 2011 (JSC/Nasa)

And that’s not all. Nasa has also given users the option to download the images and we think our phone screensavers will never be the same again.

If you are keen to know more about the photos you are browsing, all the information – including camera data such as exposure and lens used – is stored in the EXIF metadata.

This image of Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin was taken by Commander Neil Armstrong (MSFC/Nasa)

The agency says their database is not comprehensive, but rather “the best of what Nasa makes publicly available from a single point of presence on the web”.

Nasa will keep adding to the database, so the next time the agency snaps a gorgeous image of Pluto, it will be available for your downloading pleasure.