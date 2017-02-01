Nasa is studying a retired astronaut and his twin brother to look at the effects of space travel

Nasa has announced the initial results from a study of identical twins Scott and Mark Kelly to see the effects of long term space travel.

Scott Kelly went to space for a year in 2015, while Mark Kelly (with the tash) stayed on Earth.

They’ve both been to space several times, but Scott’s last trip was an opportunity for Nasa to do a classic nature vs nurture study – and look at what space travel does to the human body.

Samples were taken from the pair throughout the year Scott was in space.

Analysis is ongoing, but Nasa scientists have looked at the changes in the twins’ telomeres – the genetic caps on the end of chromosomes that get smaller as we age.

Scott the space twin’s telomeres actually increased in length, which is probably down to eating less and getting more exercise.

All those space walks burn calories, you know.

#YearInSpace science continues. Dueling ultrasound scans for @ISS #research fluid shifts study. #nasa #science #Mars #exoloration #journeytoMars A photo posted by Scott Kelly (@stationcdrkelly) on Mar 15, 2016 at 2:42pm PDT

When he got back to Earth, they started shortening again.

Both twins’ telomeres shortened in November 2015, which coincided with a stressful incident in the Kelly family.

Researchers also found higher levels of a type of fat in the blood indicating inflammation in the outer space twin.

There was more evidence of a certain gut bacteria in the ground twin’s blood.

Preliminary Results Of NASA’s Twins Study Revealed https://t.co/bqB6RJmkNj pic.twitter.com/SUQyDmCCUe — The New Science (@NewScienceWrld) January 30, 2017

Geneticists are also studying the Kellys’ DNA to see if a “space gene” gets turned on in astronauts.

Identical twins share exactly the same genetic make-up because they come from the same fertilised egg that divides into two embryos.

These monozygotic twins are interesting to scientists as any differences between them are down to environment, rather than their genes.

This research could help Nasa plan for much longer missions to Mars.