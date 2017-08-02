Nasa is looking for a planetary protection officer to defend Earth from alien contaminants

Looking for a job that allows you to defend Earth from extraterrestrial organisms? Well, Nasa may have something for you.

The US space agency is looking for a planetary protection officer (PPO) and it comes with a six-figure salary.

But don’t expect to draw out your weapons and go on an alien hunt, because the job is more about making sure that contaminants, ie, organic constituents from outer space, don’t hitch a ride back to Earth on spacecraft.

The International Space Station, which has been housing astronauts since 2000 (Nasa)

The same applies for the reverse as well, as the job description explains: “Nasa maintains policies for planetary protection applicable to all space flight missions that may intentionally or unintentionally carry Earth organisms and organic constituents to the planets or other solar system bodies, and any mission employing spacecraft, which are intended to return to Earth and its biosphere with samples from extraterrestrial targets of exploration.”

The policy is based on the US ratification of the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, which says that “states shall avoid harmful contamination of space and celestial bodies”.

An artist’s impression of a Mars Exploration Rover (Nasa/JPL)

The job is offering up to $187,000 (£141,000) annual salary and is open to US citizens and US nationals.

The position is currently being held by Catharine Conley.

The PPO’s main responsibility will be to examine instruments, spacecraft and gear ahead of launches and after their return.

The position is initially appointed for three years with the possibility to extend for another two years.