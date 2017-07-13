Nasa has spotted a huge hole on the Sun that is 75,000 miles wide

A huge hole has been spotted on the surface of the Sun that is 74,560 miles wide.

The sunspot, called AR2665, is big enough to be seen from Earth and has been monitored by Nasa’s Solar Dynamics Observatory over the last week.

The US space agency explained: “Such sunspots are a common occurrence on the sun, but are less frequent as we head toward solar minimum, which is the period of low solar activity during its regular approximately 11-year cycle.

“This sunspot is the first to appear after the sun was spotless for two days, and it is the only sunspot group at this moment.

“Like freckles on the face of the sun, they appear to be small features, but size is relative: The dark core of this sunspot is actually larger than Earth.”

Sunspots are caused by interactions with the Sun’s magnetic field.

They are the cooler areas on the star’s surface and tend to appear in places where there is intense magnetic activity.

When that energy is released, it has the potential to cause solar flares and huge storms.