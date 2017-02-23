Nasa has created a stunning poster to go with their new planets announcement

If you hadn’t heard, Nasa casually announced the discovery of seven new planets that may well be hospitable to life.

They’re about 40 light-years away, so pretty unrealistic holiday destinations for now, but Nasa’s artists have designed a great retro holiday poster for one of them in celebration.

The planet TRAPPIST-1e is portrayed as a reddish purple land, while children gasp at the view from behind a window.

The ads were inspired by ads from the 30s and 40s for US national parks. (Nasa-JPL/Caltech)

The poster features tongue-in-cheek slogans for the planet such: “Planet hop from TRAPIST-1E” and “voted best ‘hab zone’ vacation”.

The seven discoveries are all in the same solar system, and circle a sun-like star.

Like all of the planets discovered, TRAPPIST-1e is in the hospitable zone, which is the distance from the star that would allow for the presence of liquid water.

Other heavenly bodies have also had the retro poster treatment in the past… like this one of Jupiter’s moon Europa.

An illustration of Jupiter’s moon Europa (Nasa-JPL/Caltech)

The team behind the posters said they were inspired by the ads created by the US government in the 30s and 40s for the country’s national parks.

Joby Harris, an illustrator on the team, said the old posters “did a really great job delivering a feeling about a far-off destination”.

“They were created at a time when colour photography was not very advanced, in order to capture the beauty of the national parks from a human perspective. These posters show places in our solar system (and beyond) that likewise haven’t been photographed on a human scale yet – or in the case of the exoplanets might never be, at least not for a long time.”

Kepler-16b is not hospitable and orbits two stars (Nasa-JPL/Caltech)

The posters are all available to download and print for free here.