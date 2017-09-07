Nanny pleads guilty to making indecent images of children in UK

A part-time nanny has admitted making dozens of indecent images of children, a prosecutor said.

Elliana Ede-Borrett pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, 12 of which were category A, the most serious type.

The victims involved were thought to be girls aged between one and six.

The 22-year-old, of Sumner Road in Croydon, admitted the offences on Thursday, a prosecutor at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court confirmed after the hearing.

The defendant was charged with making 12 category A images, 18 category B images and 17 category C images between September 23 2015 and May 3 2016.

It is understood there was no link between the content of the images concerned and the children in Ede-Borrett's care.

She was released on bail and ordered not to contact any child under the age of 16 unless their parents or guardians are aware of the convictions.

She will be sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on a date to be set.