Mystery surrounds why Charlie Gard case is returning to High Court

Lawyers representing Charlie Gard’s parents and Great Ormond Street Hospital are due to return to the High Court in Londond in the next few hours.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates on Monday abandoned attempts to persuade a judge to allow their terminally-ill 11-month-old son to travel to America for experimental therapy.

But the judge who has analysed litigation is scheduled to oversee a further hearing in the case at 2pm in the Family Division of the High Court in London today.

A case listing gives no clue about issues Mr Justice Francis might be asked to consider.

More as we get it ...