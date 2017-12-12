Muslim leaders will meet in Istanbul to discuss Us policy on Jerusalem

Leaders and high-ranking officials of Muslim countries will meet tomorrow in Istanbul for an extraordinary summit to discuss "repercussions" from the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation session aims to produce a "unified Islamic position".

The umbrella organisation of 57-members called US President Donald Trump’s announcement last week an "illegal decision" and a "serious escalation".

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, OIC’s term president, has been vehemently critical of the US move and said the leaders would relay a "strong message".

Istanbul hosts an extraordinary #Jerusalem summit of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation. No leaders from Saudi, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain and Oman. Even Venuzela's Maduro is attending... pic.twitter.com/GZWCfinD49 — Mehmet Solmaz (@MhmtSlmz) December 12, 2017

The holy city’s status is at the heart of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict and significant for Palestinians and Muslims worldwide.

The United Nations and numerous states have warned the US decision would escalate tensions.

Protests in Gaza and the West Bank have turned violent.

AP