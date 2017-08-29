Murdered toddler suffered multiple stab wounds, Manchester police reveal

A toddler found dead after officers were called to a domestic incident had suffered multiple stab wounds, police investigating his murder have revealed.

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the 23-month-old boy was discovered at an empty house on Beaford Road in Manchester, just after midnight on Sunday.

Officers had already been called to the semi on Friday responding to a similar domestic incident and Greater Manchester Police has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission over the case.

Detective Inspector Carl Jones said: "This is a truly distressing investigation and we are doing everything we can to find out exactly what has happened.

"The family wish for their privacy to be respected at this time and I'd ask that people do not speculate around the boy's identity to allow them to grieve and come to terms with this tragedy.

"We have one person under arrest but need those who have not yet passed on information to come forward."

A 31-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the murder has been released without charge.