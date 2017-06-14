'Multiple shooting' of adults at baseball practice session in the US

Police in Virginia in the US have confirmed they are investigating a shooting involving multiple people at a congressional baseball practice in northern Virginia.

The suspect in the shooting in Alexandria is variously reported to be in custody, or dead.

The shots were reported at 7.30am local time this morning near a YMCA.

Fox News has reported that the Republican party Chief Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip and at least one other aide was hit in the chest by a gunman with a rifle. Other reports say two police officers were also shot.

White House press secreatray Sean Spicer tweeted the president and Vice President were aware of the situation.