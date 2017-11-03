Mueller estimates 3-week trial for former Trump campaign officials Manafort and Gates

Special counsel Robert Mueller believes it will take three weeks to present a case against former Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, according to court documents.

A filing made public in federal court in Washington by Mueller prosecutor Kyle Freeny estimates 15 trial days to present the case to a jury.

On Monday, Mr Mueller filed a 12-count indictment against Manafort, who served as Donald Trump's campaign chairman, and his deputy Gates.

The charges include violations of federal money laundering rules, foreign lobbying and banking laws.

Manafort and Gates have pleaded not guilty. They have been placed under house arrest and released on multimillion-dollar bonds.

In court papers, lawyers for Manafort called Mr Mueller's case "embellished", and asked a judge to ease the terms of his pre-trial confinement.