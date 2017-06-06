MSC Cruises has announced plans for the largest cruise ship in the world

The world’s largest cruise ship is set to take to the water in 2022.

MSC Cruises’ World Class ships is planning two 200,000 tonne ships with a maximum occupancy of 6,850 guests, an increase of 70 on the current record-holder, Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas currently holds the record for passenger capacity at 6,780 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

At over 1,000 feet long, the World Class ships boast family-friendly villages, and are “equipped with a completely new generation of LNG-powered engines as well as a new generation waste water treatment system”, according to MSC Cruises.

MSC Cruises also said: “The World Class’ futuristic ‘Y’ shape structure will enable panoramic sea views and increase the proportion of balcony cabins. The ships’ G bow (vertically positioned at a 90 degree angle) has been designed to improve stability, hydrodynamics as well as to enhance guest comfort.”

With 2,760 cabins, the first ship is set to be delivered in 2022, with the second arriving in 2024. Manufactured by STX France, there is an option for two further vessels in 2025 and 2026.