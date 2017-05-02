Motive for University of Texas stabbing unclear - police

Police say they are not sure what prompted a University of Texas student to go on a stabbing rampage on campus, killing one person and seriously wounding three others.

The 21-year-old suspect, identified as Kendrex White, surrendered to police.

University police chief David Carter said it would be "premature" to discuss the suspect's motive and "what was going through his mind".

He said the stabbings occurred within a one-block area of the university's Austin campus as the attacker "calmly walked around the plaza".

It was just a short walk from the administration building and the landmark clock tower that was the scene of a mass shooting in 1966.

University president Greg Fenves expressed condolences to the victims, saying it "breaks my heart that any of our students are touched by tragedy".

