Mother must return daughter to England from Northern Ireland, judge rules

A little girl whose mother moved her from England to Northern Ireland without her father's consent must be returned, a High Court judge in England has ruled.

The youngster's parents had separated in 2014, the year after she was born.

Her mother had last year taken the youngster from her home in Kent to Northern Ireland.

She said the girl had complained of being sexually abused by her father.

But police and social workers investigated and the man was not charged with any offence.

A family court judge ordered the woman to return the youngster to Kent and a High Court judge has dismissed an appeal against that order.

Detail of the case has emerged in a ruling by Mr Justice Baker, who analysed the woman's appeal at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

The woman had complained that her former partner hated her and was "motivated" by a wish to control her.

She said her mental state, and her daughter's mental state, would be "severely affected" if she had to leave Northern Ireland.

Mr Justice Baker said the girl could not be identified.

He said she had been born in 2013, but did not give her exact age, and did not say where in Kent and Northern Ireland she had lived.