Mother charged with sexually abusing daughter while father admits rape

A mother in Wales will face trial accused of sexually abusing her daughter after the girl's father pleaded guilty to raping the youngster on a number of occasions.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Monday where she denied two counts of assaulting her daughter by penetration while she was under 13 and six of causing her to engage in sexual activity.

She further denied taking indecent images of her daughter and of wilfully neglecting her.

In a separate hearing at the same court on the same day, the father admitted 11 counts of raping the girl and one of taking indecent images of her.

In addition, the man admitted counts of raping his older daughter and causing her to engage in sexual activity.

He also pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting that girl and assaulting her by penetration.

All of the offences took place when the girls were aged under 13 in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, West Wales, between 2004 and 2016, the court heard.

James Hartson, defending the man, said the defence was not asking for any pre-sentence or psychiatric reports to be prepared and that his client understood he would be sentenced after his co-defendant's trial.

He said: "He has been advised that the entry point in his case is probably a life penalty."

Judge Keith Thomas ordered a probation report but said to the man, who he remanded in custody: "You should not think the court will necessarily accept the recommendations (in it) ... it will inevitably be a lengthy custodial sentence."

The woman's case was adjourned to December 11 for trial.