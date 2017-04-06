Mother arrested in 'abduction' probe after boys located

A mother has been arrested on suspicion of abducting two children in the UK.

Samantha Baldwin, 40, was held after a search for Dylan Madge, six, and Louis Madge, nine, who had had been missing since Monday March 27.

The boys were located in "secluded accommodation" outside Ollerton, Nottinghamshire, police said.

They are in the care of child care professionals, officers added.

Louis Madge, Samantha Baldwin and Dylan Madge.

