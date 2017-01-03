Mother abandoned newborn baby in bin in hospital toilets

A newborn baby was found by a cleaner in a bin in hospital toilets, a court has heard.

Orsolya-Anamaria Balogh admitted attempted infanticide after the baby was discovered at the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan on July 5 last year.

A sentencing hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday heard 27-year-old Balogh had gone to the hospital's accident and emergency department with her partner complaining of abdominal pain at about 7.40pm that day, but had told a triage nurse there was no possibility she could be pregnant.

Staff at the hospital said Balogh spent some time in the toilet but had left by the time a nurse was ready to see her, at about 10.20pm.

Richard Pratt QC, prosecuting, said at about 10.40pm a cleaner went to empty the bin in the toilet area but noticed it felt unusually heavy and heard a muffled squeaking noise.

After calling for further assistance from a hospital security guard she opened the bin bag and discovered the newborn baby.

The baby was found still in the foetal position, with his umbilical cord cut and tissues stuffed into his mouth.

He was given oxygen and made a full recovery.

Mr Pratt said: "The baby survived his ordeal with remarkable fortitude and, with medical intervention, was effectively unscathed by the circumstances of his birth."

Enquiries by hospital staff revealed Balogh had left the hospital shortly after 10.10pm and she and her partner had taken a taxi back to their home in Wigan.

When police later went to the property both denied she had given birth, but an examination by a midwife revealed she had.

Balogh, now of no fixed address, eventually confirmed she had given birth in the toilet but said the baby had not been breathing and she thought he was dead.

She said she had not known she was pregnant, although police later found internet searches relating to pregnancy and home birth on her computer.

The court heard reports by consultant psychiatrists found the balance of Balogh's mind was disturbed after the birth and she experienced dissociation.

Balogh, who had a Romanian interpreter for the court proceedings, has been remanded in custody since July 6, 2016.

Judge Neil Flewitt QC told her he hoped to make an order that would allow her to be released into the community with the appropriate level of support.

Her sentencing was adjourned to January 16.