Moscow state workers demolish memorial to Russian opposition leader

Moscow state workers have demolished the impromptu memorial to Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov on the day he was killed two years ago.

Mr Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister, was shot dead late on February 27, 2015 - just outside the Kremlin wall in an apparent contract killing.

A woman lays flowers at the place where Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov.

Thousands of mourners marched across Moscow on Sunday and brought flowers and lit candles to the bridge where he was killed.

RUSSIA | Thousands march in #Moscow on anniversary of Boris Nemtsov's death - Ruptly pic.twitter.com/PC5E2fbSzT — Vocal Europe (@thevocaleurope) February 26, 2017

Activists who tend to the makeshift memorial said on Monday that municipal workers took away all the flowers and pictures in the early hours.

Municipal workers have torn down the memorial in the past, calling it a safety hazard.

By late Monday morning, Nemtsov supporters flocked to the bridge to bring more flowers.