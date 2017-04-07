Mortar attack kills three civilians in Somalia's capital

Three civilians have been killed in a mortar attack in Somalia's capital.

At least two mortars hit a residential area in Wadajir district in Mogadishu, a police spokesman said.

The area is near the heavily guarded Mogadishu airport, which has seen mortar attacks by extremists in the past.

The attack comes a day after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed ordered a new offensive against the al-Shabab extremist group while offering the extremists a 60-day amnesty to surrender.

The al Qaida-linked group has stepped up attacks across the Somali capital in recent weeks.

PA