Mortar attack kills three civilians in Somalia's capital
07/04/2017 - 13:48:29Back to World Home
Three civilians have been killed in a mortar attack in Somalia's capital.
At least two mortars hit a residential area in Wadajir district in Mogadishu, a police spokesman said.
The area is near the heavily guarded Mogadishu airport, which has seen mortar attacks by extremists in the past.
The attack comes a day after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed ordered a new offensive against the al-Shabab extremist group while offering the extremists a 60-day amnesty to surrender.
The al Qaida-linked group has stepped up attacks across the Somali capital in recent weeks.
PA
Join the conversation - comment here